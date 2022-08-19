Ragna Crimson TV Anime Reveals Visual, Silver Link Studio

Series premieres in 2023

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga revealed on Friday that SILVER LINK is animating the series. The site also revealed a teaser visual.

The anime will premiere in 2023. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga is entering its final arc with the 11th volume, which ships on August 22.

