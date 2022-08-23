Saint Seiya Gets New Manga Spinoff About Poseidon

Tsunaki Suda launches new manga on September 16

The October issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed last Friday that Tsunaki Suda will launch a new manga spinoff of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) manga titled Saint Seiya : Kaiō Saiki - Rerise of Poseidon in the magazine's next issue on September 16.

The manga's story begins when a new threat arises while Athena's warriors are busy fighting Hades. To combat the new threat, Poseidon, the emperor of the sea, awakens.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The original series has 35 million copies in print. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake based on the original manga, debuted worldwide in July 2019. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season, debuted on July 31.

A live-action film of the manga titled Knights of the Zodiac is currently in production. The film will open in 2023.