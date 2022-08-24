Voice Actress, Singer Sachika Misawa Returns From Hiatus Due to Health

Misawa to have live broadcast on August 31

Voice actor management agency Stardust Promotion announced on Wednesday that singer and voice actress Sachika Misawa is returning from her hiatus. She has gone back on social media to announce that her first live broadcast since her return will be on August 31.

She had gone on hiatus on June 10 due to being in poor health. She halted updates on her various social media accounts while she was on hiatus.

Misawa made her voice acting debut in the Shangri-La anime voicing the character Yuri Gamagori. Some of her notable roles include Kuroyukihime/Black Lotus in Accel World , Arisa Meigo in A Certain Magical Index: The Miracle of Endymion , Chitaru Hamatame in Riddle Story of Devil , Rayet Areash in Aldnoah.Zero , Sachiko Komesawa in Castle Town Dandelion , Moca Aoba in BanG Dream! , Sakura "Cosmos" Akino in ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? , and Sakura Bakushin O in Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2 .

In her singing career, she has released five singles, one album, two mini-albums, and one compilation album. She has performed theme songs for many of the anime in which she has starred, and also performed character songs for many of the same franchises.