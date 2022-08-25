One Piece Film Red Becomes 2022's Fastest Film to Top 10 Billion Yen

The official website for the One Piece Film Red anime announced on Friday that the movie has earned over 10 billion yen (about US$73 million) as of Thursday, its 20th day in theaters. It is the fastest film to reach this milestone in Japan this year. Manga creator Eiichiro Oda drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

In those 20 days, the film sold 7.2 million tickets. To mark the achievement, the voice cast members Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy) and Kaori Nazuka (Uta) will join director: Goro Taniguchi in stage greetings after a September 1 screening at Tokyo's Marunouchi Toei theater.

The film is now the #41 film at the Japanese box office of all time, above 1986's The Adventures of Milo and Otis and below 2006's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. The only film to earn more than One Piece Film Red in Japan this year is Top Gun: Maverick, which earned 11.46 billion yen (about US$83.88 million) as of this week.

Starting this Saturday, participating theaters will hand out 3 million copies of the exclusive One Piece manga volume "4/4 'Uta'" to moviegoers. The booklet features a new cover illustration by Oda.

Crunchyroll will theatrically screen the film in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and it describes the film:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film opened in Japan on August 6, and ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film had sold a total of 4.62 million tickets for a total of 6,474,302,810 yen (about US$48.24 million) by August 14, and had surpassed 5 million tickets for 7 billion yen (about US$52 million) by its 10th day in theaters in Japan. It has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. As of Sunday, the film had sold over 6.65 million tickets for over 9.281 billion yen (about US$67.55 million).

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.