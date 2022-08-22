One Piece Film Red Stays at #1 for 3rd Weekend

Kingdom II live-action film drops to #6, The Violence Action live-action film opens at #9

The One Piece Film Red anime film stayed at #1 for its third weekend. The film earned 818,323,600 yen (about US$5.9 million) over the weekend. The film has now sold over 6.65 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 9,281,365,450 yen (about US$67.55 million).

The film ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film had sold a total of 4.62 million tickets for a total of 6,474,302,810 yen (about US$48.24 million) by the end of last Sunday, and had surpassed 5 million tickets for 7 billion yen (about US$52 million) by its 10th day in theaters in Japan. It has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. As of last Thursday, the film had sold over 5.7 million tickets and earned over 8 billion yen (about US$58.90 million).

The film opened in Japan on August 6. The film has IMAX screenings in 27 theaters in Japan that opened alongside regular screenings. The film also had MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings on opening day. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen screen the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the sequel film based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga, dropped from #4 to #6 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 117,028,000 yen (about US$851.500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,479,356,500 yen (about US$32.59 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 15.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joined Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach) composed the music. Mr. Children contributed the theme song "Ikiro" (Live).

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

The live-action film adaptation of author Shin Sawada and artist Renji Asai 's The Violence Action manga ranked at #9 in its opening weekend. The film opened last Friday.

The manga's story centers on Kei Kikuno, an assassin who seems to be an easygoing and cute girl next door but is actually a top hitgirl. Kei skillfully handles jobs with her gun expertise and physical prowess.

Tōichirō Rutō directed the film, and co-wrote the script alongside Itaru Era . Alexandros performed the film's theme song "Crush."

The series launched on Shogakukan 's online magazine Yawaraka Spirits in April 2016. The manga went on hiatus from March 2018 to June 2019 due to a creator's poor health. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga is still out of the top 10 in its eighth weekend, but it still earned 11,866,300 yen (about US$86,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 998,740,560 yen (about US$7.27 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC