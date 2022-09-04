Hideo Shinkai's Earthchild Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

3rd volume releases on October 4

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Hideo Shinkai 's Earthchild ( Chikyū no Ko ) manga. Shueisha will publish the manga's third volume on October 4. The third volume will be the final volume of the manga and will include additional content from Shinkai.

Shueisha launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on February 21, and published the second volume on August 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media 's website began digitally publishing the manga in English on February 20.

MANGAPlus describes the story:

A regular person falls in love with a superhero who protects Earth! In terms of circumstances, ability, experience--they are from two different worlds, but they get to know each other, support each other, and then... A unique love story on a planetary scale now begins!

Weekly Shonen Jump has previously serialized Shinkai's Soul Catcher(s) manga. The manga ran from 2013 to 2016, but transferred to the Shōnen Jump NEXT!! magazine in 2014. The manga then transferred again to Shonen Jump+ in 2015.

