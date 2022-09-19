VazzRock Anime Reveals 3 Cast Members, October 5 Premiere

The official website for VazzRock the Animation , the television anime of the Tsukino Talent Production ( TsukiPro ) franchise 's Vazzy and Rock Down groups, announced more cast and the anime's October 5 premiere date. The new cast members include:

Takaya Kuroda as Yūshō Tōi



Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Yuzuru Mikazuki



Kenji Nojima as Kōdai Ejima





The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , and BS NTV channels on October 5, and on Animax on October 6.

The previously annouinced cast members include:

The episodes will center on the following characters:

Episodes 1-2: Takaaki and О̄ka

Episodes 3-4: Shō and Haruto

Episodes 5-6: Issa and Futaba

Episodes 7-8: Reiji and Ayumu

Episodes 9-10: Naosuke and Yuma

Episodes 11-12: Gaku and Ruka

Episode 13: "VAZZROCK LIVE FLAWLESS"

Vazzy and Rock Down are each singing a version of the opening theme song. Each character will sing an ending theme song.

Nobuhiro Takamoto ( Beelzebub ) is directing the series. Eriko Matsuda ( After School Dice Club ) is in charge of series composition. Natsuo is designing the show's characters. Koyori Tsuda is designing the super-deformed chibi characters. Minefumi Harada ( Digimon Adventure tri. ) and Yuzuko Hanai ( Little Witch Academia ) are animation directors. Shuntarо̄ Inami is composing the music at Precious tone .

Ayako Ōki ( The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! ) is designing the costumes, and Hiroshi Ogawa ( PriPara ) is designing the props. Tsukasa Ohira ( No Game, No Life ) is handling the art setting. Scott MacDonald ( BanG Dream! ) is the art director. Yukiko Yamaguchi is in charge of color design. Atsushi Kanо̄ is the director of photography. Hitomi Sudо̄ ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is handling the editing. Takatoshi Hamano ( A3! ) is the sound director. Shinobu Nakgawa ( number24 ) is handling the animation production at PRA . Yoshiki Sakamoto ( number24 ) is also an animation producer. Fujiwara is credited for the original story, and VazzAni Production Company is credited for the work.

Character designs for Vazzy's Takaaki Mamiya (left, voiced by Tarusuke Shingaki ) and Rock Down's Shō Onoda (right, voiced by Yukitoshi Kikuchi ) are below.





The fictional six-member group Vazzy and fictional six-member group Rock Down started activities in 2018 with CD releases.

The TsukiPro franchise also includes two anime seasons of Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION , which centers on anthropomorphized months. The franchise centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November). The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017. Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 premiered on October 7. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020 before this latest delay to October.

In addition, the franchise includes two seasons of the TsukiPro the Animation franchise . The first anime series premiered in October 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The TsukiPro the Animation 2 sequel will premiere on television in summer 2021. The anime centers on the in- franchise groups SolidS, SOARA, QUELL, and Growth.

Sources: VazzRock anime's website, Comic Natalie