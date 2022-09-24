News
Netflix Reveals New Release Date for The Makanai in Reel Highlighting 21 Live-Action Japanese Works
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New video also shows new footage for live-action Burn the House Down manga, more
Ahead of its Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday, Netflix revealed a lineup of 21 live-action works produced in Japan or based on Japanese works. The video features new footage for the The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House and Burn the House Down works.
The video highlights the following previously announced works:
- The second season based on Haro Aso's Alice in Borderland manga, which will debut worldwide in December.
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, the live-action series adaptation of Aiko Koyama's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga, which will now debut on January 12, 2023 (the series was previously slated to debut this year).
- The live-action adaptation of Karuho Shiina's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga, which will premiere in 2023.
- The live-action series adaptation of Moyashi Fujisawa's Burn the House Down manga, which will debut in 2023.
- The live-action series adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho manga, which will debut in December 2023.
Call Me Chihiro, the live-action film adaptation of Hiroyuki Yasuda's Chihiro-san manga, which will debut on February 23, 2023.
- The live-action film adaptation of writer Haro Aso and artist Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) manga, which will debut in 2023.
LiSA Another Great Day, the documentary based on singer LiSA, which will debut on October 18.
- The live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga.
In addition, the video previews the First Love Hatsukoi series, which is based on the two titular songs by Hikaru Utada. The series will launch on Netflix worldwide on November 24.
Sources: Netflix Japan's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie