Netflix Reveals New Release Date for The Makanai in Reel Highlighting 21 Live-Action Japanese Works

New video also shows new footage for live-actionmanga, more

Ahead of its Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday, Netflix revealed a lineup of 21 live-action works produced in Japan or based on Japanese works. The video features new footage for the The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House and Burn the House Down works.

The video highlights the following previously announced works:

In addition, the video previews the First Love Hatsukoi series, which is based on the two titular songs by Hikaru Utada . The series will launch on Netflix worldwide on November 24.