LiSA's 10th Anniversary Documentary Reveals October 18 Release Date in New Trailer

Netflix began streaming a trailer for LiSA Another Great Day , a documentary about singer LiSA , on Tuesday. The trailer reveals that the documentary will debut worldwide on Netflix on October 18.

The documentary will show LiSA 's 10th anniversary project from last year. Taketoshi Sado is directing the documentary.

LiSA 's Facebook page describes the documentary:

This documentary explores the true face of LiSA , a popular Japanese singer well known in Japan as well as abroad for her numerous hit songs such as the theme song of “ Demon Slayer ”. Because LiSA has always been very humble but also unbending, she has been confronted with various realities and made many mistakes in life. Later on, the little girl who started a band because of her admiration for Avril Lavigne becomes one of Japan's leading artists as she celebrates her 10th year anniversary in 2021. With the help of her team, she has been dedicating herself to producing the artist “ LiSA ” and has successfully realized her dream of becoming a rock singer. What dreams will her and her team pursue next? In this documentary, we follow LiSA 's journey through the ups and downs of her life as she heads into this new phase that is represented by her 10th anniversary project. We explore the true face of LiSA as she creates music, performs, and tries to make every new day another great day.

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero , il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion , Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , that film's seven-episode television anime version Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night . Her songs for these anime have broken various records.