Netflix Streams LiSA's 10th Anniversary Documentary This Fall

Netflix announced on Friday that it will debut LiSA Another Great Day , a documentary about singer LiSA , worldwide this fall. The documentary will show LiSA 's 10th anniversary project from last year. Taketoshi Sado is directing the documentary.

LiSA 's Facebook page describes the documentary:

Because LiSA has always been very humble but also unbending, she has been confronted with various realities and made many mistakes in life. Later on, the little girl who started a band because of her admiration for Avril Lavigne becomes one of Japan's leading artists as she celebrates her 10th year anniversary in 2021. With the help of her team, she has been dedicating herself to producing the artist “ LiSA ” and has successfully realized her dream of becoming a rock singer. What dreams will her and her team pursue next?