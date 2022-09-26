Perfect World's Rie Aruga Launches New Koboreru Yoru ni Manga

Manga centers on 2 high schoolers raised in an orphanage together

Rie Aruga ( Perfect World ) launched a new manga titled Koboreru Yoru ni ( Shelter of Love ) in this year's November issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine on Saturday.

The story follows Yoru and Tenjaku (English name romanization not confirmed), who have both grown up in an orphanage. Yoru went to the orphanage at the age of 10 after suffering domestic violence from her mother. Tenjaku, who was the same age, took care of Yoru at the orphanage. Several years have passed, and now Yoru is a second-year high school student who still has feelings for Tenjaku.

Ariga launched the Kōjō Yakei (The Skyline From the Factory) manga on February 24, and ended it on April 14. The "social awareness" manga centers on the relationship between two childhood friends, who have a love that surpasses words such as "I like you," and persists even in an unfair world.

Aruga launched the Perfect World manga in Kiss magazine in February 2015, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga was nominated in April 2019 for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards. Kodansha Comics released the manga digitally and physically in English.

A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2018. The film earned 17,380,800 yen (about US$153,800) to rank #4 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV and Kansai TV in April 2019.