Alleged Administrator of Sites Linking to Pirated Anime Arrested in Japan

Man allegedly earned advertising revenue on illegally uploaded content

The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) announced that the Hokkaido Police Headquarters and the Sapporo District West Police Station have accused and arrested a man who operated multiple websites that linked to pirated anime on Thursday.

The alleged administrator of the websites set up links to about 2,000 anime works uploaded to pirate sites outside Japan. The police believe that he operated the sites to earn advertising revenue as several advertisements were on the sites. One site reached over 2 million visitors per month, and another site recorded 1.3 million visitors per month.

The man provided a link to the illegally uploaded 25th episode of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime on April 19. On May 25, access to one pirated site redirected to another site that he operated, and the site linked to the illegally uploaded first episode of the Spy×Family anime. The man did not upload the content himself.

Sources: CODA, Comic Natalie