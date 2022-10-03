The Girl from the Other Side, More Compete at New Chitose Airport Int'l Animation Fest

Atsushi Wada's "Bird in the Peninsula" short screens in International Competition

The New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival 2022 event announced on Friday that The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún , the feature-length anime adaptation of Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga , will screen in the Featured Animation Competition.

Japanese animator Atsushi Wada, France's Miyu Productions, and Japan's New Deer's animated short titled "Bird in the Peninsula" will screen in the International Competition for short films.

The International Competition Family category will screen Hanabushi 's "Darken" short film and Yōko Yuki 's "In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket" short film.

The Japan Competition will screen the following short films:

Shengxue Shi's "Confessional Somnium"

Mayo Kobayashi's "Fourth Period Swimming Class"

Yifu Feng's "Golden Cow Mountain"

Sawako Kabuki 's "I'm Late"

's "I'm Late" Wei Man's "I Remember"

Ryuya Suzuki's "Lawless Love"

Misa Nishihara's "Ogre, Curtain and Salt"

Keita Ōnishi 's "Requiem / composed by M.Cardoso"

The Music Animation Competition will screen the following Japanese short films:

Ryoji Yamada 's "Inside"

's "Inside" Sijia Luo's "KNIVESRAIN - Be Gone"

Liang-Hsin Huang's "Ma Ma Hu Hu"

Song Yungsung's "OUR 2"

The festival will take place from November 3–6 at the New Chitose Airport Theater in New Chitose Airport Terminal in Hokkaido. The event touts itself as "the world's only airport festival."

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.

Source: New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival's website (link 2)