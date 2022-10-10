The Klutzy Witch Anime Film Reveals Cast, Full Title, 1st Key Visual

The staff for the anime film of Satoko Narita 's The Klutzy Witch ( Rakudai Majo ) children's book series revealed the film's main cast, full Rakudai Majo : Fūka to Yami no Majo (The Klutzy Witch: Fūka and the Dark Witch) title and first key visual on Monday.

The main cast include:

Honoka Inoue as Fūka

as Fūka Mutsumi Tamura as Chitose, Fūka's childhood friend

as Chitose, Fūka's childhood friend Manaka Iwami as Karin, another of Fūka's childhood friends

The book series is set in a wondrous world with witches and wizards. The story follows the klutzy apprentice witch Fūka when she breaks the seal of a dark witch who once almost destroyed the world.

Takayuki Hamana ( The Beast Player Erin , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection , The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ) is directing the film at Production I.G Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Riddle Story of Devil , Cardfight!! Vanguard G , takt op. Destiny ) is penning the script. Marumi Sugita ( Selection Project chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The film will open in spring 2023.

The first volume, Rakudai Majo wa Princess (The Klutzy Witch Is a Princess), shipped in October 2006. The franchise has 17 novels and one book of short stories. The most recent novel, Rakudai Majo to Yami no Kyūden (The Klutzy Witch and the Dark Palace), shipped in October 2013.

Source: Comic Natalie