Toei Has Highest-Ever Box Office Year With 22 Billion Yen in 2022

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toei's previous record high year was 2009

Toei announced on Saturday that it has recorded a box office revenue of 22,045,453,934 billion yen (about US$151 million) for the films it has distributed in the period from January 1 to September 30 this year, already making it the company's highest-earning year in the box office.

Toei opened the One Piece Film Red anime in Japan on August 6. The film has sold a total of 11.69 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 16,247,220,400 yen (about US$112.2 million) as of October 2. The movie has become the franchise's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

As of September 30, the film had earned 15.7 billion yen, making up more than 70% of Toei's box office revenue for the first nine months of the year. Other films that have done well for Toei so far this year include Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Toei will open the The First Slam Dunk film on December 3 and the Kamen Rider Geats x Revice Winter Movie 2022 film on December 23.

2009 was previously Toei's highest-earning box office year, when it recorded 17,980,254,340 yen (about US$123 million). The company also distributed One Piece Film Strong World that year, along with films such as Tsurukidake: Ten no Ki and Kamen Rider Decade / Samurai Sentai Shinkenger.

Sources: Toei, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)

