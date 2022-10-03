One Piece Film Red Earns 16.2 Billion Yen, Sells 11.69 Million Tickets

Film tops Japan's box office chart for 9th straight weekend

The One Piece Film Red anime sold 11.69 million tickets for 16.2 billion yen (about US$111.7 million) as of Monday, after 58 days at the box office. The film topped Japan's box office for the weekend of October 1-2, marking nine straight weekends at the top of the box office chart.

The film is currently the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest-earning film in Japan.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The film ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend, selling 1.58 million tickets and earning 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The movie has become the franchise's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year.

Crunchyroll will release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere on September 16, and it will host the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which is also the first day of New York Comic Con).

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin