News
Anime NYC Hosts Mob Psycho 100's Lead Voice Actor Setsuo Ito
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff of Anime NYC announced on Tuesday that this year's event will host Setsuo Ito, the voice of Mob from the Mob Psycho 100 anime, at this year's event.
Ito's other anime roles include Anime-Gataris' Kai Musashikai and Pupipō!'s Ryōhei Ameyama.
Anime NYC will host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi, Shigeto Koyama, and Sushio. The event will also host Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase, Poupelle of Chimney Town creator Akihiro Nishino, Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida, and Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura.
This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at the Javits Center.
Last year's Anime NYC took place at the Javits Center last November.
Source: Anime NYC's Twitter account