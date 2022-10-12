Anime NYC Hosts Mob Psycho 100's Lead Voice Actor Setsuo Ito

Event takes place on November 18-20

The staff of Anime NYC announced on Tuesday that this year's event will host Setsuo Ito , the voice of Mob from the Mob Psycho 100 anime, at this year's event.

Ito's other anime roles include Anime-Gataris ' Kai Musashikai and Pupipō! 's Ryōhei Ameyama.

Anime NYC will host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi , Shigeto Koyama , and Sushio . The event will also host Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase , Poupelle of Chimney Town creator Akihiro Nishino , Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida , and Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura .

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at the Javits Center.

