Akari Kitō Performs Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life Anime's Ending Song

Kito also voices January anime's Lady character

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Rokujūyon Okazawa 's Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life (The Slow Second Life of the Retired Dark Soldier in His 30s) novel series announced on Sunday that Akari Kitō is performing the anime's ending theme song "Dear Doze Days." Kitō also voices the character Lady in the anime.

The anime will premiere in January 2023.

The anime's main cast includes:

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Romeo × Juliet ) is directing the series at Encourage Films . Yoshihide Yuuzumi ( Onee-chan ga Kita ) is the assistant director. Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is handling the script and series composition. Satomi Yonezawa is designing the characters. Tsubasa Ito ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is composing the music.

The story centers on Dariel, a soldier in the Dark Lord's army who cannot use magic. Instead, he wields his intellect and initiative as an assistant to one of the Dark Lord's most trusted captains. But when the captain is summarily replaced, Dariel also loses his privileged position and is fired. In disappointment, he retires in a village of humans, getting a new start in life by using his abilities to accept requests for help.