Noiseman Sound Insect Short Anime Film Streams on YouTube for Limited Time

Studio 4°C began streaming it and Bandai Visual 's Noiseman Sound Insect animated short film in HD for the first time on YouTube on Tuesday. The anime is available worldwide except Japan, but it does have English subtitles. The anime will be available for a limited time until November 18.

Koji Morimoto ( The Animatrix , Memories , Genius Party ) directed the anime. He was also the supervising animator and character designer alongside Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Mind Game ). Yoko Kanno ( Cowboy Bebop ) composed the music. Takashi Mogi ( Ghost in the Shell ) was the producer.

The story follows the battle against Noiseman, a monster that robs the people of music and controls the town.

The short film debuted in November 1997.