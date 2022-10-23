Blue Orchestra Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Main Staff

NHK began streaming the first promotional video on Sunday for the television anime of Makoto Akui 's Ao no Orchestra ( The Blue Orchestra ) manga.

NHK also revealed more staff members for the anime. Seiji Kishi ( Assassination Classroom , Persona 4 The Animation , Classroom of the Elite ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita ( Assassination Classroom , Classroom of the Elite , Persona 4 The Animation ) is designing the characters. Ryota Higashi is the violist for the character Hajime Aono.

The show will premiere on NHK Educational in April 2023.

Jun Sakata ( To Your Eternity ) will be the anime's production supervisor and chief producer.

Indonesian publisher Elex Media has released the manga, and it describes the story:

In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!

Akui launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2017.