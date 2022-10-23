News
Blue Orchestra Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Main Staff
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
NHK began streaming the first promotional video on Sunday for the television anime of Makoto Akui's Ao no Orchestra (The Blue Orchestra) manga.
🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻 #青のオーケストラ— NHKアニメ (@nhk_animeworld) October 23, 2022
PV第1弾と制作スタッフ発表
🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻
夕暮れの河原で、青野一が
パッヘルベルの「カノン」を
演奏するシーンを少し公開🎵
【原作】阿久井真
【監督】岸誠二
【シリーズ構成・脚本】柿原優子
▼詳しくはこちら▼https://t.co/3BWnSNFhP1#青オケ pic.twitter.com/0148pDNbtm
NHK also revealed more staff members for the anime. Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom, Persona 4 The Animation, Classroom of the Elite) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation. Yuuko Kakihara (Chihayafuru, Digimon Adventure tri., Persona 4 The Animation, 2022 Urusei Yatsura) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita (Assassination Classroom, Classroom of the Elite, Persona 4 The Animation) is designing the characters. Ryota Higashi is the violist for the character Hajime Aono.
The show will premiere on NHK Educational in April 2023.
Jun Sakata (To Your Eternity) will be the anime's production supervisor and chief producer.
Indonesian publisher Elex Media has released the manga, and it describes the story:
In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!
Akui launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan's Manga ONE app in 2017.
Sources: NHK Anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie