Voice Actor Michael Kopsa Passes Away at 66

Voice actors and actors Mark Hildreth , Peter Kelamis , Shea Hampton, and Mackenzie Gray have all variously revealed on Sunday and Monday that voice actor Michael Kopsa passed away on Sunday, October 23. He was 66.

Kopsa is perhaps best known for his role as the English voice of Char Aznable in Mobile Suit Gundam . He also provided the English voice for Col. Volcott O. Huey, the constantly put-open commanding officer in the various Galaxy Angel anime.

Outside of anime, he is known for his various appearances in Stargate SG-1 , X-Files , The Outer Limits , and voicing Beast in X-Men: Evolution .



Sources: Mark Hildreth, Peter Kelamis, Shea Hampton, Mackenzie Gray