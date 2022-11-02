Voice Actor Nobunaga Shimazaki Diagnosed With COVID-19

Shimazaki unable to attend Sunday's "Sword Art Online -Full Dive-" event

The official website for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Dark Dusk), the second film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, announced on Wednesday that voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be attending the " Sword Art Online -Full Dive-" event planned for this coming Sunday.

Shimazaki's agency Aoni Production reported on Wednesday that he felt unwell on Tuesday and developed a fever the next day. He took a PCR test at a hospital on Wednesday and received the positive results later that day. He is now recuperating at home.

All the other guests and the staff members for the event have tested negative and will be able to attend as planned.

Within the Sword Art Online franchise , Shimazaki voices the character Eugeo, who only began appearing in the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime.

Shimazaki won the Best New Actor Award at the 7th Annual Seiyū Awards in 2013. He also voices roles in your name. (Tsukasa Fujii), Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club (Haruka Nanase), Black Clover (Yuno), Date A Live (Shido Itsuka), STARMYU (Riku Ageha), My Love Story!! (Makoto Sunakawa), and World Trigger (Hyuse), among others.