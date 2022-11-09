Flaglia Anime Announces January 2023 Broadcast, Theme/Insert Songs by Korean Group The Boyz

2 episodes each will air on January 16, 23, 30

The official Twitter account for Korean group THE BOYZ announced on Wednesday that episodes for the FLAGLIA project's anime will air on Tokyo MX on January 16, 23 and 30. Two episodes will air every week at 1:35 a.m., for a total of six episodes between the three days. THE BOYZ also revealed that they will perform the anime's theme song "Here is" and the insert songs "Take Me Back" and "Talk About Us." Members will also play additional voices.

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Rental Magica , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Arc the Lad ) is directing the anime at Gaina . Jiwataneho is credited for the original character designs, and Eriko Itō ( Love and Lies , Magical Sempai ) is adapting those designs for animation.

The project aims to "connect anime and musicals," and will also include a stage musical production.

The musical is titled FLAGLIA The Musical: Yukite Kaerishi Monogatari , and it will run from February 3-9 at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo.

The musical will take place in a Middle Ages-like historical setting, and the anime will take place in the present day. Madoka Takadono (original creator for Devils and Realist ) is credited for the original work and the scripts for both projects.

Musician and actor Yoshikuni Dōchin and South Korean singer and actor Yoonhak will star in the anime, marking their anime voice acting debut. Both will also star in the musical, alongside: Toshiki Seto ; NIK group members HINATA, Hyeonsu, Taehoon, TAICHI, Parkha, Kogun, RYUTA, RYO, and Yunsol; Waku Sakaguchi ; Shōtarō Ōkubo; Tatsuya Tomoishi; and Kenji Sakamoto .

Tsuneyasu Tomoyoshi is directing the musical and in is charge of libretto.

Source: THE BOYZ JAPAN's Twitter account