The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Reveals Ending Song Artists

The staff for the television anime of Piero Karasu 's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) light novel revealed details on the anime's ending theme song on Thursday. Anisphia's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi and Euphyllia's voice actress Manaka Iwami perform the song "Only for You," and the song's single will go on sale on February 8.

The anime previously announced its opening theme song titled "Arc-en-Ciel," performed by Hanatan, a singer who became popular via videos on Niconico and YouTube . Vocaloid songwriter doriko wrote the lyrics and composed and arranged the music. This song's single will go on sale on January 25.

The anime's opening theme song will release for sale in Japan on January 25, and the ending theme song will release on February 8.

The anime will premiere in January 2023.

Manaka Iwami plays the role of Euphyllia Magenta, and Sayaka Senbongi plays the role of Anisphia von Palletia.

Other cast members include:

Ai Kakuma as Illya Coral

as Illya Coral Shogo Sakata as Algard von Palletia

as Algard von Palletia Hina Yomiya as Lainie Cyan

as Lainie Cyan Yū Sasahara as Tilty Claret

Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl , Ahiru no Sora ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , the writer of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series, is in charge of the series scripts. Naomi Ide ( Riddle Story of Devil , Kan Colle , Domestic Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and its manga adaptation. Yen Press describes the story:

Despite her supposed ineptitude with regular magic, Princess Anisphia defies the aristocracy's expectations by developing “magicology,” a unique magical theory based on memories from her past life. One day, she witnesses the brilliant noblewoman Euphyllia unjustly stripped of her title as the kingdom's next monarch. That's when Anisphia concocts a plan to help Euphyllia regain her good name-which somehow involves them living together and researching magic! Little do these two ladies know, however, that their chance encounter will alter not only their own futures, but those of the kingdom...and the entire world!

Piero Karasu began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa published the fifth novel volume on August 20.

Harutsugu Nadaka launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 26.

Yen Press published the first novel on April 12, and published the second novel volume on August 16. Yen Press published the first volume of the manga on May 24, and published the second volume of the manga on September 6. The third novel volume and the manga's third compiled book volume will publish on December 13.

