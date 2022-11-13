Princess Principal's 3rd Anime Film Reveals April 7 Debut in New Video

Key visual also revealed

The official website for the six-part Princess Principal: Crown Handler sequel film series began streaming a promotional video on Sunday for the third film. The video reveals that the film will open in Japan on April 7, 2023. The website also revealed a new key visual.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the entire six-part film series, and describes the story of the first film:

Following the attempted assassination of the Queen, manhunts for spies become a frequent occurrence within the Kingdom. In response, Control — the Commonwealth's covert operations group — begins to suspect the presence of a double agent within the Kingdom's royal family. In order to reveal the truth, Control dispatches spy ring “Team White Pigeon.” But danger lurks around every corner, and when you don't know who you can trust, being a spy has never been more perilous for Ange and the rest of Team White Pigeon.

The first film opened in February 2021. The film was originally slated to open in April 2020, but the films' production committee delayed the film's release due to COVID-19. The second film opened in Japan in September 2021.

Masaki Tachibana ( Barakamon , .hack//Quantum ) is returning from the previous television series to direct the films at Actas . Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Solty Rei ) is supervising and writing the scripts, instead of the television anime's Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ).

Kouhaku Kuroboshi ( Kino's Journey , Sky Girls ) is still credited with the original character designs, and Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker ) adapted the designs for animation. However, Kimitake Nishio ( Moetan , ToHeart2 ) is also designing characters for the films, and is credited as the sole chief animation director without Akiya. Yuki Kajiura ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is back to compose the music with sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami .

Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime series for the summer 2017 streaming season and also for home video.