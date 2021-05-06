Sentai Filmworks Licenses 6 Princess Principal: Crown Handler Sequel Films

Sentai to stream 1st film in spring

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the six-part Princess Principal: Crown Handler sequel film series in the Unites States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Nordic countries, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal. The company will stream the first film in select outlets in spring.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Following the attempted assassination of the Queen, manhunts for spies become a frequent occurrence within the Kingdom. In response, Control — the Commonwealth's covert operations group — begins to suspect the presence of a double agent within the Kingdom's royal family. In order to reveal the truth, Control dispatches spy ring “Team White Pigeon.” But danger lurks around every corner, and when you don't know who you can trust, being a spy has never been more perilous for Ange and the rest of Team White Pigeon.

The first film opened on February 11. The film was originally slated to open in April 2020, but the films' production committee delayed the film's release, citing the government policies to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as the health and safety of moviegoers.

The cast includes:

Masaki Tachibana ( Barakamon , .hack//Quantum ) is returning from the previous television series to direct the film at Actas . Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Solty Rei ) is supervising and writing the script, instead of the television anime's Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ). The film's main five cast members perform the film's ending theme song "Nowhere Land."

Kouhaku Kuroboshi ( Kino's Journey , Sky Girls ) is still credited with the original character designs, and Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker ) adapted the designs for animation. However, Kimitake Nishio ( Moetan , ToHeart2 ) is also designing characters for the film, and is credited as the sole chief animation director without Akiya.

Concept artist Munashichi , mechanical designer Fumihiro Katagai , researcher Seiichi Shirato , setting design collaborator Rasenjin Hayami , prop designer Ryou Akizuki , art director Miho Sugiura , art designers Morihito Ohara and Yuuho Taniuchi , color key artist Yuko Tsumori , HOA (Head of 3D Animation) Tri-Slash , graphic artist Hirofumi Araki , compositing director of photography Yu Wakabayashi , and editor Gō Sadamatsu are all returning from the series. Art designers Goichi Taniguchi and Noboru Jitsuhara are now listed in the film's credits, and Showgate is distributing the film.

Yuki Kajiura ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is back to compose the music with sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami .

The films will be entirely new works (as opposed to compilations) that tell a story after the final television series episode.

The second film in the series will open this fall in Japan.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime series for the summer 2017 streaming season and also for home video. Sentai Filmworks described the television series:

At the end of the 19th century, London, the Kingdom of Albion has been split into East and West sides by a giant wall. Five girls attend Queen's Mayfaire, a conventional and prestigious school. Under the guise of regular high school girls, they act as spies under cover. Disguise, reconnaissance, infiltration, car chases... Each girl uses their own set of special skills to dart around the world of shadow.

Thanks to our readers for the news tip.

Source: Sentai Filmworks