2nd Princess Principal: Crown Handler Sequel Film Opens in Fall

1st film opened in Japan on Thursday

The official website for the Princess Principal: Crown Handler sequel films announced on Thursday that the second film in the series will open this fall in Japan.

The first film opened on Thursday . The film was originally slated to open on April 21 last year, but the films' production committee delayed the film's release, citing the government policies to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as the health and safety of moviegoers.

The cast includes:

Ayaka Imamura , the voice actress for Ange in the previous television series, retired in June 2018 due to her worsening health.

Masaki Tachibana ( Barakamon , .hack//Quantum ) is returning from the previous television series to direct the film at Actas . Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Solty Rei ) is supervising and writing the script, instead of the television anime's Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ). The film's main five cast members perform the film's ending theme song "Nowhere Land." Yuki Kajiura ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is back to compose the music with sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami .

The films will be entirely new works (as opposed to compilations) that tell a story after the final television series episode. The first film was previously slated for last year.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime series for the summer 2017 streaming season and also for home video. Sentai Filmworks described the television series:

At the end of the 19th century, London, the Kingdom of Albion has been split into East and West sides by a giant wall. Five girls attend Queen's Mayfaire, a conventional and prestigious school. Under the guise of regular high school girls, they act as spies under cover. Disguise, reconnaissance, infiltration, car chases... Each girl uses their own set of special skills to dart around the world of shadow.