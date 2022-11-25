Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 14-20

Fans can hope that Kodansha's release of Be Very Afraid of Kanako Inuki! is testing the waters for a (re)release of her works because this slim volume is a collection of some of Inuki's favorite short stories she's written.

― Despite being a prolific horror manga creator, very few of Kanako Inuki's works have been released in English – Dark Horse translated School Zone and the now-defunct CMX release...