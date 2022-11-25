News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 14-20
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet debuts at #1 with 2.5 million copies sold
Japan's Game Ranking: November 14-20
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18
|2,537,292
|2,537,292
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|36,958
|3,368,155
|3
|PS5
|God of War Ragnarök
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 9
|9,901
|39,278
|4
|PS4
|Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
|AQUAPLUS
|November 17
|9,066
|9,066
|5
|NSw
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|Square Enix
|November 11
|7,687
|44,470
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,449
|2,855,406
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,330
|4,906,589
|8
|NSw
|Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days
|Bushiroad
|November 17
|6,649
|6,649
|9
|NSw
|SympathyKiss
|Idea Factory
|November 17
|6,072
|6,072
|10
|NSw
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|November 8
|5,837
|31,904
|11
|PS5
|Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
|AQUAPLUS
|November 17
|4,950
|4,950
|12
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|4,341
|774,171
|13
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|4,282
|39,056
|14
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|3,978
|228,400
|15
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|3,744
|102,226
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,675
|5,010,829
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|3,507
|2,596,356
|18
|NSw
|Harvestella
|Square Enix
|November 4
|3,236
|36,597
|19
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17
|3,091
|3,091
|20
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,949
|1,064,208
Source: Famitsu