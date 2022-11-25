×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 14-20

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet debuts at #1 with 2.5 million copies sold

Japan's Game Ranking: November 14-20

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18 2,537,292 2,537,292
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 36,958 3,368,155
3 PS5 God of War Ragnarök Sony Interactive Entertainment November 9 9,901 39,278
4 PS4 Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten AQUAPLUS November 17 9,066 9,066
5 NSw Tactics Ogre: Reborn Square Enix November 11 7,687 44,470
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,449 2,855,406
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,330 4,906,589
8 NSw Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days Bushiroad November 17 6,649 6,649
9 NSw SympathyKiss Idea Factory November 17 6,072 6,072
10 NSw Sonic Frontiers Sega November 8 5,837 31,904
11 PS5 Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten AQUAPLUS November 17 4,950 4,950
12 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 4,341 774,171
13 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 4,282 39,056
14 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 3,978 228,400
15 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 3,744 102,226
16 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,675 5,010,829
17 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 3,507 2,596,356
18 NSw Harvestella Square Enix November 4 3,236 36,597
19 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17 3,091 3,091
20 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,949 1,064,208

Source: Famitsu

