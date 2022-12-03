×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet stays at #1 for 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: November 21-27

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18 577,279 3,114,571
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 39,322 3,407,477
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,223 2,866,629
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,057 4,917,646
5 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 10,107 112,333
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 9,682 783,853
7 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 5,414 44,470
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,478 5,015,307
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,108 2,743,464
10 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 3,994 923,009
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,894 1,068,102
12 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 3,818 193,301
13 PS5 God of War Ragnarök Sony Interactive Entertainment November 9 3,730 43,008
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,689 7,356,138
15 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 3,680 72,031
16 NSw Sonic Frontiers Sega November 8 3,679 35,583
17 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 3,532 231,932
18 NSw Tactics Ogre: Reborn Square Enix November 11 3,486 47,956
19 NSw OMORI Playism November 24 2,903 2,903
20 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 2,819 33,074

Source: Famitsu

