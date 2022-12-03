News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet stays at #1 for 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: November 21-27
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18
|577,279
|3,114,571
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|39,322
|3,407,477
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,223
|2,866,629
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,057
|4,917,646
|5
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|10,107
|112,333
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|9,682
|783,853
|7
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|5,414
|44,470
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,478
|5,015,307
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,108
|2,743,464
|10
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|3,994
|923,009
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,894
|1,068,102
|12
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|3,818
|193,301
|13
|PS5
|God of War Ragnarök
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 9
|3,730
|43,008
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,689
|7,356,138
|15
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|3,680
|72,031
|16
|NSw
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|November 8
|3,679
|35,583
|17
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|3,532
|231,932
|18
|NSw
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|Square Enix
|November 11
|3,486
|47,956
|19
|NSw
|OMORI
|Playism
|November 24
|2,903
|2,903
|20
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|2,819
|33,074
Source: Famitsu