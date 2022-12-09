×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 28-December 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope debuts at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: November 28-December 4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18 310,235 3,424,806
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 38,922 3,446,399
3 NSw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo December 2 17,647 17,647
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,005 2,877,634
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,519 4,928,165
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 9,211 793,064
7 NSw Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let's Go! Go Rush!! Konami December 1 7,396 7,396
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,787 5,021,094
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,579 1,072,681
10 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 4,444 116,777
11 NSw Samurai Maiden D3 Publisher December 1 4,360 4,360
12 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 4,260 927,269
13 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 4,146 76,177
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,133 7,360,271
15 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 4,093 236,025
16 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 4,064 37,138
17 NSw Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II Experience December 1 3,836 3,836
18 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 3,582 48,052
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,527 2,746,991
20 PS4 Samurai Maiden D3 Publisher December 1 3,524 3,524

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 21-27
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives