Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 28-December 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope debuts at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18
|310,235
|3,424,806
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|38,922
|3,446,399
|3
|NSw
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Nintendo
|December 2
|17,647
|17,647
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,005
|2,877,634
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,519
|4,928,165
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|9,211
|793,064
|7
|NSw
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let's Go! Go Rush!!
|Konami
|December 1
|7,396
|7,396
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,787
|5,021,094
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,579
|1,072,681
|10
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|4,444
|116,777
|11
|NSw
|Samurai Maiden
|D3 Publisher
|December 1
|4,360
|4,360
|12
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|4,260
|927,269
|13
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|4,146
|76,177
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,133
|7,360,271
|15
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|4,093
|236,025
|16
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|4,064
|37,138
|17
|NSw
|Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
|Experience
|December 1
|3,836
|3,836
|18
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|3,582
|48,052
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,527
|2,746,991
|20
|PS4
|Samurai Maiden
|D3 Publisher
|December 1
|3,524
|3,524
Source: Famitsu