Chi, Blood on the Tracks, Sakamoto Days, More Nominated for 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The judging committee of the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000). The winners will be announced on January 18.
Best Children's Manga
Title: Black Channel
Author: Satoshi Kisaichi
Serialized in Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Title: Ui×Kon
Author: Minori Kurosaki
Serialized in Ribon (Shogakukan)
Best Shōnen Manga
Title: Call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta)
Author: Kotoyama
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: Blue Orchestra (Ao no Orchestra)
Author: Maoto Akui
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Title: Sakamoto Days
Author: Yuuto Suzuki
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Best Shōjo Manga
Title: Seishun Heavy Rotation
Author: Ai Minase
Serialized in Sho-Comi (Shogakukan)
Title: The King's Beast (Ō no Kemono)
Author: Rei Tōma
Serialized in Cheese! (Shogakukan)
Title: Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo
Author: Hinao Wono
Serialized in Cycomi x Ura Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: A Sign of Affection (Yubisaki to Renren)
Author: Suu Morishita
Serialized in Dessert (Shueisha)
Best General Manga
Title: Chi: On the Movements of the Earth (Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite-)
Author: Uoto
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Shōwa Tennō Monogatari
Author: Junichi Nojo, Kazutoshi Handō
Serialized in Big Comic Original (Shogakukan)
Title: Blood on the Tracks (Chi no Wadachi)
Author: Shūzō Oshimi
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)
Title: Medalist
Author: Tsurumaikada
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Komi Can't Communicate, My Love Mix-Up!, Nigatsu no Shōsha: Zettai Gōkaku no Kyōshitsu, and Do not say mystery.
Source: Shogakukan's website
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history