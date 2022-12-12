Naruto's Sakura Voice Actress Chie Nakamura Unable to Attend Jump Festa Event

Nakamura recovering from ulcerative colitis since October

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Jump Festa '23 event announced on Monday that voice actress Chie Nakamura will be unable to attend the event's " Boruto & Naruto Super Stage" stage panel due to her recovery from an illness.

Nakamura's agency Axl One announced on November 28 that Nakamura had been hospitalized since October, and would go on hiatus due to suffering from ulcerative colitis. The announcement added that Nakamura's condition has been improving.

Nakamura voices the character Sakura Haruno/Sakura Uchiha in the Naruto and Boruto franchises.

The Jump Festa '23 event will take place at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on December 17 and 18. Shueisha will livestream the event to fans outside of Japan for the first time on the official Shonen Jump YouTube channel. Some of the physical hands-on displays at the event will not be available virtually. Jump Festa '23 is releasing tickets for 40,000 attendees for each day of the event.

Photo from Axl One