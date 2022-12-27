Bravely Default Brilliant Lights Smartphone Game Ends Service in February

Game launched in Japan on January 27

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it will end service on its Bravely Default Brilliant Lights smartphone game on February 28 at 3:00 p.m. JST. After the game's service ends, Square Enix will release a mode within the game that details the game's story, characters, and enemies.

Square Enix released the game in Japan on January 27.

The game has a turn-based battle system featuring the series' "Brave" and "Default" commands. Square Enix optimized the battle system for smartphones. The game features new characters crossed over with familiar characters and worlds from the Bravely Default series.

The game is free to play with optional in-app purchases.

Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel in Japan, shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.

Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.

The Bravely Default II game launched for the Nintendo Switch in February 2021 and on PC via Steam in September 2021.

