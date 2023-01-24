Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Delayed After Episode 6 Due to COVID-19

Aime to restart airing from 1st episode in April

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Tuesday that the show's staff is delaying all episodes past episode 6 due to the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule. The anime will re-air from episode 1 starting in April.

The anime premiered on January 10 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m., and it also airs on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS . HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend both seasons, Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at studio PINE JAM ( Do It Yourself!! , Kageki Shoujo!! ). Yūya Takahashi ( Laughing Under the Clouds , Lupin III: Part IV , Luck & Logic ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Yoshiko Saitō ( Comic Girls ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kana Hanazawa is performing the opening theme song "Dramatic Janakutemo" (Even Though it's Not Dramatic). Dialogue+ is performing the ending theme song "Kasuka de Tashika."

Viz Media is releasing the manga in digitally and in print in English. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

First year high schooler Junta Shiraishi is a mob character who goes unnoticed even when he's standing right next to you. But his classmate, "heroine-level beauty" Kubo, always notices him and is there to tease him. Anyone can become special to someone, but it might be a little too early to call these feelings "love." Perhaps this story is still two-steps from being a romantic comedy--let's call it a sweet comedy where a background character becomes visible!

Yukimori launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2019. The manga also runs on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 11th volume on December 19.