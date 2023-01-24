News
Make My Day Anime Reveals Trailer, Key Art, New Cast Member, February 2 Premiere
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Netflix began streaming the official trailer of the Make My Day anime – an adaptation of an original story by manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki (Moonlight Mile, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) – on Tuesday, where it revealed the anime's February 2 premiere. Netflix first announced the sci-fi anime as a film in 2021, but the company now states the anime is a series.
Netflix also revealed the anime's key art:
Netflix announced that Atsuko Tanaka will star in the series as Cathy Beck.
Previously announced cast members include:
- Masaomi Yamahashi as Jim
- Ayahi Takagaki as Marnie
- Kazuhiro Yamaji as Walter
- Akio Ohtsuka as Commander Bark
Makoto Honda is directing the film, and Taiwanese 3D CG studio 5 Inc. is animating and providing character designs. Yumiko Yoshizawa is penning the script. Macross mechanical designer Shoji Kawamori and Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers, FLCL Progressive, FLCL Alternative mechanical design) are both mechanical designers for the series. kensuke ushio is composing the music.
Netflix describes the story:
The snowy, ice-covered planet Coldfoot is home to a precious energy-rich ore called “Sig.” On the surface, the planet seems to be a crime-free utopia, but in reality prisoners are used for back-breaking Sig mining. Jim, a young prison guard, rushes to the site of a sudden mining accident to find a mysterious creature attacking the humans.
Sources: Netflix Anime's YouTube channel and Twitter account, Comic Natalie