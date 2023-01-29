Uma Musume Pretty Derby's 'Umapyoi Densetsu' Song Certified Streaming Gold

Theme song has been streamed over 50 million times

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) certified the "Umapyoi Densetsu" theme song foras streaming gold for accruing over 50 million streams as of December 2022.

The song debuted as the first ever theme song for the franchise , and appeared in the 2016 concept promotional video for the franchise , prior to the release of game and anime. The song received a 2021 remaster, which is the song that the RIAJ certified gold.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018. The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. A third season of the anime is in production.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February 2022.

A new short anime series titled Uma Yuru debuted on October 16.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web