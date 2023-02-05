Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai Anime Shorts Launch on YouTube

First 2 episodes premiered on Saturday

The "Fate/Grand Order Winter Party 2022-2023" event announced the premiere of Tsuchida 's Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai (Fate/Grand Order: Ritsuka Fujimaru Doesn't Get It) short anime on the franchise 's official YouTube channel on Saturday. The Fate/Grand Order YouTube channel streamed the short anime's first two episodes on Saturday, and will stream new episodes every Tuesday after. (The episodes are dubbed in Japanese without English subtitles)

Episode 1: Kyū na Nemuke no Riyū wa... (The Reason for Sudden Drowsiness is...)

Episode 2: Eichi no Kesshō no Zaishitsu wa... (The Crystal of Wisdom's Material is...)

The slapstick comedy manga follows humanity's last Master Ritsuka Fujimaru. Fujimaru played a large part in restoring humanity, but his flaw is said to be his meekness.

Nobunaga Shimazaki is once again playing Ritsuka Fujimaru.

Cast and characters who appeared in the first two episodes include:

Tsuchida is personally serving as director, character designer, writer, technical director, compositing director of photography, and editor for the anime at DLE .

Tsuchida has been serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's manga site Type-Moon Comic Ace since June 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.