Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai Comedy Manga Gets Anime Series

The " Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special" announced on Saturday that Tsuchida's Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai (Fate/Grand Order: Ritsuka Fujimaru Doesn't Get It) is inspiring a short anime series in February. The special also featured an anime short of the manga:





The slapstick comedy manga follows humanity's last Master Ritsuka Fujimaru. Fujimaru played a large part in restoring humanity, but his flaw is said to be his meekness.

Nobunaga Shimazaki is once again playing Ritsuka Fujimaru.

Tsuchida is personally serving as director, character designer, writer, technical director, compositing director of photography, and editor for the anime at DLE .

Tsuchida has been serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's manga site Type-Moon Comic Ace since June 2020.

