News
Original Anime Revenger Reveals More Cast, 5th Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for Nitroplus and Shochiku's original television anime Revenger revealed one more cast member for the anime on Friday. Junichi Suwabe will voice the character Sada the Pilgrim.
The Twitter account is also streaming a fifth promotional video for the show.
The anime premiered in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide except in Asia, and is also streaming an English dub.
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?
Ribenjiya is credited with the original work. Shochiku, Ajia-do, and Nitroplus are credited with the show's planning. Masaya Fujimori (Kemono Jihen, Izetta: The Last Witch, Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess) is directing the anime at Ajia-do. Nitroplus' Gen Urobuchi (Madoka Magica, Fate/Zero) is the original storywriter, and is also in charge of series scripts. Urobuchi is also writing the scripts alongside Nitroplus' Renji Ōki (Azur Lane, Bubble). Jiro Suzuki and Yūichi designed the characters, and Yuji Hosogoe is adapting those designs for animation. Hosogoe is also the chief animation director alongside Yuki Nishioka and Emiko Endo. Jun Futamata is composing the music.
Additionally, Hotaka Okamoto is the art director, Naomi Nakano is the color designer, Teppei Satō is the director of photography, and Akiko Fujita is the sound director. RetBear (unknown Vo: O2) performs the anime's opening theme song "Downtimer." Maaya Sakamoto performs the show's ending theme song "un_mute."