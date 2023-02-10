Original Anime Revenger Reveals More Cast, 5th Promo Video

Is Honey & Clover the perfect encapsulation of college life? ― The first time I watched Honey and Clover, I was in my freshman year of college. My school was on the other side of the country from the city where I'd grown up, and I was having a hard time adjusting and finding my people. I knew they were out there, that I'd just had yet to encounter them, but those first few months were a lonely time. ...