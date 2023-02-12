Gamera -Rebirth- Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Visual

Kadokawa unveiled the cast, staff, and a new visual for Gamera -Rebirth- anime project on Monday.

©2023 KADOKAWA/ GAMERA Rebirth Production committee

The cast includes:

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Suzume 's CG character direction, Polygon Pictures ' Godzilla anime trilogy, Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Keisuke Ide is the assistant director. Seshita, Kenta Ihara ( Uncle From Another World , Saga of Tanya the Evil ), and Hiroshi Seko ( Mob Psycho 100 ) are in charge of series composition, with all three also penning scripts alongside Tetsuya Yamada ( Knights of Sidonia ). Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You , Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ) is drawing the character designs. Manga creator Kan Takahama ( Nyx no Lantern , Heisei Gamera films) is designing the monsters. Shūji Katayama ( Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars ) is composing the music. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director. Yuichi Ishima is the line director.

Other staff members include:

The anime will be six episodes long, focusing on the titular Gamera fighting five kaiju (giant monsters). The production has so far revealed Gyaos as one of the kaiju Gamera will fight.

The anime will stream on Netflix worldwide.

The giant, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his debut in Daiei's 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera ( Gamera the Giant Monster ). Daiei intended the film to compete with TOHO 's similar smash hit giant monster movie Godzilla . The 12th and most recent film in the franchise was Chiisaki Yūsha-tachi ~Gamera~ (Gamera the Brave) in 2006.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.