Yuri Is My Job! Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Main Visual, Opening Theme Song, April 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Miman 's Yuri Is My Job! ( Watashi no Yuri wa Oshigoto Desu! ) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's second promotional video, main visual, and April 6 premiere. The video previews the opening theme song "Himitsu♡Melody" (Secret Melody) by Hime Shirasagi's voice actress, Yui Ogura .

The anime will premiere in Japan on April 6 on the AT-X and TOKYO MX channels, on BS FUJI on April 7, and on BS NTV on April 8. The anime will also have an advanced screening of the first two episodes, and a special talk show with the cast on March 25, at the United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo.

Yui Ogura and Sumire Uesaka are reprising their roles of Hime Shirasagi and Mitsuki Ayanokōji, respectively, from the seventh manga volume's promotional video.

The other cast members include:

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess—she's admired by all and never trips up! So when she accidentally injures a café manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the café is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers. However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about her new job and her budding feelings …

Miman launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in November 2016, and Ichijinsha published the 11th volume in Japan in November 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the 11th volume in English on June 13.