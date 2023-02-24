Migi & Dali TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Nami Sano 's Migi & Dali ( Migi to Dali ) manga revealed three more cast members for the series on Friday.

©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

The anime starsas Migi andas Dali.

Mankyū ( [email protected] , DD Fist of the North Star , [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater ) is directing the anime at Frontier Engine and Geek Toys , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Otherside Picnic ) is designing the characters. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production.

Sano ( Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) launched the manga in Kadokawa 's harta magazine in July 2017. Kadokawa describes the story:

Under the table is the angel's secret. The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.

Sano ended the manga November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021.



Sources: Migi & Dali anime's website and Twitter account (link 2, link 3), Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.