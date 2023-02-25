×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 13-19

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
TV version of Gundam Thunderbolt series earns 2.6% rating

The live-action Thermae Romae II film based on Mari Yamazaki's manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 18 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 19 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.9
Detective Conan NTV February 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 19 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV February 18 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
One Piece Fuji TV February 19 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.4
Doraemon TV Asahi February 18 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi February 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 18 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt TV Edition TBS February 19 (Sun) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 18 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

