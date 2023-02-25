News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 13-19
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
TV version of Gundam Thunderbolt series earns 2.6% rating
The live-action Thermae Romae II film based on Mari Yamazaki's manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 18 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 19 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 18 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 19 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|February 18 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 19 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 18 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|February 19 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 18 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt TV Edition
|TBS
|February 19 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 18 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)