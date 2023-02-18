News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 6-12
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Live-action Thermae Romae film earns 6.8% rating
The live-action Thermae Romae film based on Mari Yamazaki's manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 11 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 12 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.9
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 11 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 12 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 12 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|February 11 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 11 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.4
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|February 12 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 11 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 11 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
|2.1
|Pokémon: Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster)
|TV Tokyo
|February 10 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
|1.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)