Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 6-12

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Live-action Thermae Romae film earns 6.8% rating

The live-action Thermae Romae film based on Mari Yamazaki's manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 11 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 12 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.9
Detective Conan NTV February 11 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 12 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.7
One Piece Fuji TV February 12 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.9
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV February 11 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.8
Doraemon TV Asahi February 11 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.4
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi February 12 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 11 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 11 (Sat) 9:00 20 min. 2.1
Pokémon: Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster) TV Tokyo February 10 (Fri) 18:55 30 min. 1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

