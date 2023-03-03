×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
TV version of Gundam Thunderbolt series earns 1.9% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Hinamatsuri 1-Jikan Special Fuji TV February 26 (Sun) 18:00 60 min.
9.0
Detective Conan NTV February 25 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
7.0
Doraemon TV Asahi February 25 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
4.0
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV February 25 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 25 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.7
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi February 26 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.5
One Piece Fuji TV February 26 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 25 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.9
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt TV Edition TBS February 26 (Sun) 17:00 30 min.
1.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 25 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Pokémon: Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster) TV Tokyo February 24 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

