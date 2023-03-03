News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
TV version of Gundam Thunderbolt series earns 1.9% rating
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san Hinamatsuri 1-Jikan Special
|Fuji TV
|February 26 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 25 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 25 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|February 25 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 25 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|February 26 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 26 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 25 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt TV Edition
|TBS
|February 26 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 25 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Pokémon: Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster)
|TV Tokyo
|February 24 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)