Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Project Unveils More Cast & Staff Including Production I.G

Disney revealed two new cast members and more staff for its hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch ( Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima- ) on Wednesday, and also revealed that Production I.G will produce the anime portion of the project.

© Disney

The new cast members will perform in the anime portion of the project, and include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro, a feared dragon rider that has the world of Upananta in his grip

© Disney

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin, Tyme's dragon who also ventures with him in the real world

© Disney

Disney also revealed the character reference sheet for main characters Tyme and Akuta.

Tyme

© Disney

Akuta

© Disney

Kyōta Fujimoto, Takamasa Oe, and Anna Kawahara are writing the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto, Hitoshi Itou , and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin , Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company.





The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will stream the anime in winter 2023.

The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School ) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.

© Disney

© Disney

© Disney

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka ( Precure franchise , One Piece Stampede ) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.

Source: Comic Natalie