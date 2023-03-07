×
Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Project Unveils More Cast & Staff Including Production I.G

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kenjiro Tsuda, Shunsuke Takeuchi join cast of anime segments

Disney revealed two new cast members and more staff for its hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch (Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima-) on Wednesday, and also revealed that Production I.G will produce the anime portion of the project.

wonderhatch_1
© Disney

The new cast members will perform in the anime portion of the project, and include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro, a feared dragon rider that has the world of Upananta in his grip

gyro
© Disney
Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin, Tyme's dragon who also ventures with him in the real world

gafin
© Disney

Disney also revealed the character reference sheet for main characters Tyme and Akuta.

Tyme

tyme
© Disney
Akuta

akuta
© Disney

Kyōta Fujimoto, Takamasa Oe, and Anna Kawahara are writing the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto, Hitoshi Itou, and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin, Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company.


The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will stream the anime in winter 2023.

The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.

concept1
© Disney
concept2
© Disney
concept3
© Disney

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka (Precure franchise, One Piece Stampede) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.

Source: Comic Natalie

