Maybe's To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched in 2014

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Thursday that the manga creator duo Maybe will end their To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts ( Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e ) manga in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on May 9.

Maybe previously announced that the manga will end in the 15th volume, which will ship this spring.

Maybe launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2014. Kodansha published the 14th volume in October 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

During a protacted civil war that pitted the North against the South, the outnumbered Northerners used dark magic to create monstrous super-soldiers called Incarnates. Now that the war has ended, those Sacred Beasts must learn to make their way in a peaceful society, or face death at the hands of a Beast Hunter. Nancy Schaal Bancroft, the daughter of an Incarnate, turns to hunting the hunter herself. But once she catches up with her quarry, she discovers hard truths about the lives of these Sacred Beasts.

Kodansha USA will release the manga's 14th volume in English on July 4.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub .

The duo's completed Dusk maiden of Amnesia manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Maybe have also been serializing the Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine since March 2014. Crunchyroll is digitally publishing the Tales of Wedding Rings manga in English digitally, and Yen Press is publishing the manga in print.