Beelzebub's Ryūhei Tamura Launches New Manga on April 19

Cosmos manga begins with meeting between low-key high schooler, mysterious student

Cosmos

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday thatwill launch a new manga titledin the magazine's next issue on April 19. The manga will have a color opening page, will feature in the issue's front cover, and the first chapter will have 80 pages.

The magazine teases the manga as a story "about an alien and _____" (the magazine purposefully covers the text of the second word). It will center on a high schooler named Kaede Mizumori, who sees through people's lies, but nevertheless lives life dryly without trying to make waves. Kaede encounters a mysterious high schooler named Rin Homura.

Tamura drew the Beelzebub manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2009 to 2014, and drew the four-volume Hungry Marie manga from February to October 2017. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump as part of its "Jump Start" initiative. Beelzebub inspired a television anime series in 2011-2012.

Tamura also drew the Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin ( Shakunetsu no Nirai Kanai ) manga, which debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2020, and ended in June 2021. Shueisha published five compiled book volumes for the manga.