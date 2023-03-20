Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Franchise Gets New Smartphone Game

©大森藤ノ・SB クリエイティブ/ダンまち 4 製作委員会

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

South Korean game developer Neowiz and Japanese social networking playformannounced on Monday that they are developing a new role-playing game for iOS and Android devices based onand's originalnovel series and

Neowiz is developing the game, and will distribute the game worldwide except in mainland China. Gree Entertainment is credited for game planning.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season, premiered in Japan in July 2022. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV . Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, premiered on January 5.

Team Caravan and Aiming are developing the upcoming Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Battle Chronicle) battle action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices. The game will debut this spring.

Source: PR Times via Gematsu