Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Reveals English Dub Cast with Lead Nichole Sakura

Suzume

dub

announced on Tuesday that) will play the lead character Suzume in the Englishof's film . The company also revealed the's cast and staff:

The English cast includes:

Bill Millsap is directing the English dub at Bang Zoom! Studios. Eric P. Sherman is producing the dub with co-producers Mami Okada and Mio Moroe . Okada is also the casting director. Jessica Peace is the production manager. The production coordinators include Kana Ozaki , April Garner , and Yna Vergara. Patrick Rodman is supervising the sound. Ben Harrington is handling the re-recording mix. He is also a recording engineer along with Krystal Holmes , Jonathan Brannen , and Kenneth Thompson . Brannen is also a dialogue editor, alongside Matt Wollenman. Ismael Yanez is the audio operations manager. Christopher March and Samuel Carrillo are the assistant engineers. Megumi M. Tsuji is the video technician.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will screen the film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

Suzume has earned a cumulative total of about 14,218,719,280 yen (about US$108.10 million) in Japan as of Sunday. The film is the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 .

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."